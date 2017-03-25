The Best Way To Choose A Wine

Wine is one of the best-loved alcoholic drinks in all of history. What makes wine so popular? One of the reasons is surely that there are so many varieties. There are a lot of wines out there, and one is sure to catch your fancy. Here are some smart tips about wine to help you navigate those waters.

One of the fastest ways that you can chill a bottle of wine is to place it into a container that is filled with water and ice. Gently lower the bottle into this container and you will be able to chill it to drinking standards within 30 minutes or so.

Never cook with a wine that you do not enjoy the flavor of. When wine cooks down during the cooking process, it concentrates. Any flavors that you do not like will be more prevalent, which means you will not like the taste of the food you have worked so hard to prepare.

When looking for a great bottle of wine, do not instantly go for the most expensive wines in the store. While the cost of a bottle is one indicator of the flavor and quality, there are also many others. Take the time to try a few inexpensive brands, and they just might surprise you!

Avoid buying trendy wines. You may hear a lot of buzz about a new wine; however, this does not make it right for you. Just because a celebrity is seen drinking a wine, this does not make it noteworthy. The real truth is in researching the wine itself and knowing if it suits your palate.

If you are planning to cook with wine, examine your recipe closely. If it calls for dry white wine, this means that the recipe will not work well with a wine that is sweet. Look for a wine that states that it is dry, and you will avoid ruining a potentially fantastic dish.

Take a trip out to a vineyard. If there is one located close to you, make it a day trip. If not, consider taking a short vacation to go out and explore. An adventure such as this may help you appreciate and love wine even more than you did before.

Stock your wine cellar with a variety of labels and types of wine. Limiting your options to only one type of wine does not make for much variety when company comes over. In order to be the ideal host, offer various kinds of wine, such as red, white, sparkling and sweet.

Left over wine is wonderful for cooking. When you're down to the bottom of the bottle, do not throw it out. Instead, reseal the bottle and save it for your next meal. You can use the wine to make a sauce for pasta, flavor meat or add to your special stew recipe.

Having a sniff at the cork from the wine bottle is not the best way to determine whether or not your wine is spoiled. While this may work in some cases, there are times when a cork smells musty and the wine is perfectly fine. Tasting it is the only way to know for sure.

If you are cooking with wine, don't hesitate to ask the wine shop-owner/manager for advice. He or she has likely tasted most of the wines available, and can give you an educated suggestion for wines that will enhance your recipe. The shop may even have wine on hand for tasting.

Break out of the pairings mythology. It's not the case that reds only taste good with meats and whites only with fish. There are wines on both sides that pair up well with these dishes. Open up your mind to experimenting with these variations. Otherwise you may be limiting your creativity with wine!

Try purchasing different wines to find ones that you enjoy. Don't drink the same bottle time and time again, as it will get monotonous. Choose a different country or a different year to keep things interesting. You may save some money in the process.

When it comes to stocking your wine cellar, avoid filling it with cases upon cases of your favorite wines. Over time, your tastes will change so be sure that your cellar is full of variety so that you'll always have a bottle that you are currently in the mood for.

If you are choosing wine to accompany a restaurant meal, you can use your food choice as a guide. Red meats usually call for red wines. Fish, chicken and salads go better with white. If you have a party with a wide variety of dinner choices, try ordering wine either by the glass, or get a bottle of red, one of white and a rose to accomodate everyone.

Perhaps you're now ready to start that huge wine collection you've always dreamed of, or maybe you're ready to embark upon your wine tasting adventure. Perhaps you're cooking a nice dish or trying to impress a date. Use what you've read here to take care of the reason you came to read this article.