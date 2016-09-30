Please Even The Pickiest Individual With These Tips

Want to be a better cook? Who doesn't! Looking for some new, fun, and interesting menu ideas? Who isn't! The desire to prepare better meals and try new recipes is something we all want to do. Read on and lets discuss some great ways to get creative in the kitchen.

To prevent the crust of your filled pies from getting soggy, coat the dough with egg white first and then bake it for about five minutes to allow it to set. You should then fill and bake as you normally would. This will stop your crust from absorbing too much of the filling during baking and becoming soft and wet.

When cooking with skewers, be aware of some important facts. Avoid round metal skewers and stick to square or twisted types.

Try adding cauliflower to your mashed potatoes to lower the fat content. Cauliflower's bland taste makes it easier for it to blend with the potatoes, so that you can't taste it, and it picks up other ingredients. Cauliflowers look very similar to potatoes in texture and color when they are mashed. It will allow you to have a delicious side dish that is healthier and still flavorful.

When you are chopping herbs before your meal, a tip that you can follow is to throw a little bit of salt on the chopping board. This will give you extra friction so that you can maximize your cuts. Quality cuts of herbs will lead to a great meal when everything is complete.

To discover when oil is really hot enough and ready for the food, look to its' surface. If it is no longer completely smooth and appears to be shimmering it is hot enough. When oil is allowed to over-heat it actually starts breaking down and releasing unpleasant compounds and will begin to smoke, so know when to say when!

Steak and poultry seasonings can be added to other types of foods, such as vegetables or eggs. Use it with roasted pumpkin seeds for a wonderful snack, or go ahead and add some to scrambled eggs. It will be hard for people to guess where the flavor is coming from!

True butter should be used when cooking. Butter is typically not purchased by the average consumer because of its cost. It is well worth the investment because it is not filled with unhealthy oils or trans fats. You can buy the butter in bulk when it is on sale and freeze it in your freezer.

While making sunny side up eggs, try this tip for a new culinary experience. Simply deglaze the pan you prepared the eggs in with a sherry vinegar. Then drizzle the sauce made from the sherry vinegar over the sunny side up eggs. Doing this will make the eggs more rich and flavorful and they will taste better than ever before.

When making baked goods, try to get parchment paper for lining pans. By using parchment paper, your baked goods will be easier to remove and it will help to keep your food in one piece. Also, using parchment paper makes less of a mess and is much easier to clean up afterward.

You must read the food labels when you're purchasing ingredients for any given recipe. There are many hidden, unhealthy ingredients put into common cooking preparations. Make sure the ingredients you get don't contain too much sugar or sodium, because each may account for certain health problems if overused.

If you are stuck trying to figure out what to cook for dinner during the week, consider building your meals around themes. "Mexican Monday" could mean burritos or a nice taco salad. How about "Tuscan Tuesday" featuring spaghetti and meatballs or maybe meatball subs? And "Fish Friday" offers lots of options for shrimp, salmon or even tuna. Bring the whole family into the fun by letting the kids pick a theme and help plan the meal that day.

On a Sunday, try to make a meal whose leftovers you can eat during the week. For instance, save any left over roasted beef and make it into a sandwich on a week night. Not only does this help you save time by not having to cook, but it is a good way to not waste food.

Cooking can be fun if you have a passion for it, but there are some things you want to be serious about. Use the cooking tips from this article to get a better foundation for your cooking style and learn a few new things to try in the kitchen.